Pic Talk: Mahesh Babu’s Quarantined Nights

Superstar Mahesh Babu is strictly a family man when he is away from shoots. The actor is well bonded with his family and spends ample time with them. During the unexpected break of coronavirus, Mahesh Babu is spending quality time with his family members. He posted a beautiful picture of him along with his cute daughter Sitara. The duo is spotted in all smiles in the click. Mahesh Babu is watching a number of movies and reading books to kill time during this break. He is in talks for his next project which will be announced officially in May.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com