Modi will remove reservations for SC, STs: Panabaka

The Tirupati bypoll campaign is reaching peak levels now. The rival parties are levelling non-stop and hard hitting allegations against each other. Now, TDP nominee Panabaka Lakshmi has raised her voice against the Prime Minister himself, saying that Mr. Modi is deliberately causing problems for the people by going ahead with the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant. This is going on despite all round criticism including the YSRCP.

Ms. Lakshmi feared that going by the Prime Minister’s, there would be no wonder he would also remove all sorts of reservations for the SC, STs in the country. These reservations were provided by Dr. Ambedkar in both jobs and competitive examinations. It was meant for giving a level playing field for the weaker sections. The BJP, which is selling away all public sector units, may one day announce that there would be no reservations for anybody.

The BJP is not strong in Tirupati now. The fight is mainly between the YCP and the TDP. But still, Panabaka Lakshmi is making special mention of the BJP. Analysts say that the TDP has every reason to worry about the BJP presence. If it loses the election by a thin margin, then the BJP might become responsible for it. Any vote split caused by the BJP would harm only the TDP but not the YSRCP or the Congress.