x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mohan Babu approaches Supreme Court

Published on January 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025 Releases
image
Game Changer Tamil Controversy: Bigger damage for Lyca
image
Nara Lokesh Rescues Another Woman from Gulf Crisis
image
Biggest pan-Indian films of 2025
image
India Detects First Cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Bengaluru

Mohan Babu approaches Supreme Court

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has been facing charges in attacking a tv journalist in his Jalpally residence in Hyderabad some days ago. Several cases have been registered and Mohan Babu remained unavailable. His bail petitions and interim bail plans have been rejected in the Telangana High Court. With the fear of arrest, Mohan Babu has been unavailable for the past few days. He is said to have approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Telangana High Court regarding his bail plea. The Supreme Court is expected to announce its verdict soon.

Earlier, Mohan Babu’s son Manchu Manoj approached the cops saying that he has life threat from his family after which a series of incidents took place. While Manoj was locked outside, media approached the Jalpally residence of Mohan Babu after which the veteran actor staged an attack. The journalist was severely injured and Mohan Babu issued a public apology and met the journalist in the hospital. The cops filed cases against Mohan Babu for his rude behaviour and the case is currently under investigation.

Next Release hurdles for Game Changer in Tamil Nadu Previous Pawan Kalyan and Dil Raju announces Financial Support for Victims
else

TRENDING

image
Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025 Releases
image
Game Changer Tamil Controversy: Bigger damage for Lyca
image
Nara Lokesh Rescues Another Woman from Gulf Crisis

Latest

image
Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025 Releases
image
Game Changer Tamil Controversy: Bigger damage for Lyca
image
Nara Lokesh Rescues Another Woman from Gulf Crisis
image
Biggest pan-Indian films of 2025
image
India Detects First Cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Bengaluru

Most Read

image
India Detects First Cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Bengaluru
image
Revanth Reddy wins over farmers, but many questions linger
image
JC Prabhakar Reddy says ‘Sorry’

Related Articles

Anjali In Game Changer Promotions SJ Suryah Interview Stills Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event GameChanger Pre Release Event Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024 Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024