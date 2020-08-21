Mohan Babu Tells The Story Of Lord Ganesha

Yupp Advert

Lord Ganesha is referred to as Vighnaharta because he is the doer of good and the one who eliminates obstacles and sorrows. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, veteran actor Mohan Babu released a video to tell the story of Ganesha and also to explain the importance of the festival.

Mohan Babu said that he tells Ganesh Story every year on Vinayaka Chavithi to his family members also to his friends while performing Pooja at his residence. Thus, his son Manchu Vishnu requested him to come up with a video to narrate Vinayaka Katha with devotees.

As per the Hindu ritual, all the devotees should listen to Ganesha story on Vinayaka Chavithi.