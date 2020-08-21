Ram’s calculations for RED

Several Tollywood films that completed shoots are waiting for theatrical release and most of them are heading for a digital release soon. Nani’s V is the first film to have a digital release. The makers of Ram’s next film RED got an interesting digital deal by a digital giant but Ram was not ready for it though the producer Sravanthi Ravikishore was interested. Ram’s RED was made on a strict budget and is an action thriller.

The film’s entire budget was recovered with the Hindi dubbing rights and Telugu satellite rights. The makers already pocketed the amounts and there is no financial stress on them. Ram who scored a massive hit with Ismart Shankar feels that RED can do well in theatres and decided to wait for a theatrical release as they have recovered their amounts. As RED is made on his home banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, he can pocket decent profits if the film performs well at the Telugu box-office. The other rights will anyways fetch decent numbers for Ram. Hence, Ram is hesitant on a digital release for RED.

RED is directed by Kishore Tirumala and Ram essays dual shades in the film. Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma are the leading ladies in this sleaky action entertainer.