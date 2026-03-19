Mohan Babu’s Chilling Makeover For The Paradise

The anticipation around Natural Star Nani’s The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela of Dasara fame, continues to soar, and the latest reveal has only amplified the excitement. The makers have now unveiled a gripping video, showcasing Mohan Babu’s intense transformation into the intimidating Shikanja Maalik.

The footage highlights the meticulous effort poured into crafting a character this fierce and commanding. Srikanth Odela shapes Mohan Babu in a frightening avatar that feels both fresh and truly spine-chilling. Mohan Babu himself reveals that the director’s unwavering belief encouraged him to take on a role he had distanced himself from for decades.

Backed by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film is racing ahead at full speed. With its global scale, rugged narrative, and powerful performances, The Paradise is gearing up to be a high-voltage theatrical experience, set to hit screens on August 21st.