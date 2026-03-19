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Home > Politics

Kavitha Pushes Ahead with New Party ‘Telangana Praja Jagruti’, Awaits EC Clearance

Published on March 19, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Kavitha Pushes Ahead with New Party ‘Telangana Praja Jagruti’, Awaits EC Clearance

Kavitha Pushes Ahead with New Party ‘Telangana Praja Jagruti’, Awaits EC Clearance

K. Kavitha is taking clear steps towards launching her own political party in Telangana. The name Telangana Praja Jagruti is almost locked, and the groundwork for the party is already underway.

She had applied to the Election Commission on January 23 seeking registration under the Representation of the People Act. But the process did not move as quickly as expected. This led her to approach the Delhi High Court, asking for directions to speed up the decision.

During the hearing, the Election Commission told the court that her application had some technical gaps. Officials said she was informed about these issues in February and asked to correct them.Political observers feel the registration will only move forward once the application is fully corrected. Kavitha is now racing against time to complete the process and formally launch the party.

Her political journey over the last year has been rough; she was suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi after differences with Harish Rao. Following the Delhi liquor case controversy, she openly stated that she did not receive support from within the party. Her sharp remarks on the inner circle around K. Chandrashekar Rao further widened the gap.

After stepping away, she resigned from her MLC post and began reconnecting with people through Telangana Jagruti. Since then, she has been actively speaking on public issues and targeting Congress, BRS, and BJP alike. She had earlier said that the party name would be announced around Ugadi. That plan hit a pause due to the pending approval. Now, with the matter in court and the name already in circulation, things seem to be moving again.

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