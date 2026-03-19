Ugadi 2026: Chandrababu Naidu Signs CMRF File

Ugadi began on a meaningful note in Andhra Pradesh as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu marked the festival with a strong welfare decision. On the first day of the Telugu New Year, he signed the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund file and approved financial assistance for thousands of needy families across the state.

With this decision, the government sanctioned Rs 55.63 crore for 6,787 beneficiaries. The assistance will support people facing financial hardship, especially those in need of urgent medical care. The Chief Minister made it clear that even in challenging financial conditions, the government will not step back from helping the poor.

Over the past 21 months, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has supported 1,36,240 people. The state has spent a total of Rs 1,241 crore towards medical aid, letters of credit, and other emergency needs. The Chief Minister said it was satisfying to bring relief and hope to so many families on a festival day.

Earlier in the day, priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple visited the Chief Minister and offered Vedic blessings on the occasion of Ugadi.

Later, at the official Ugadi celebrations held in Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu addressed the gathering. He spoke about the significance of Ugadi Pachadi and said its six tastes reflect the realities of life. He explained that happiness and struggle are both part of the human journey and must be accepted with balance. He also emphasised the importance of respecting nature and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

During the event, the government honoured talent from across the state. A total of 38 individuals received Kala Ratna awards, and 122 people were presented with Ugadi Puraskars in recognition of their contributions.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of water security for Andhra Pradesh. He stated that reservoir levels are currently at 65 per cent. He assured farmers that irrigation water will be released by May 15 so that they can plan cultivation without stress. He advised farmers to begin preparations early and said the government remains committed to ensuring water availability for agriculture, drinking needs, and environmental balance.