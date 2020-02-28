Mohan Babu’s look from Aakaasam Nee Haddu Ra

Veteran actor Mohan Babu has been roped in to play a crucial role in Suriya’s upcoming movie Aakaasam Nee Haddu Ra. Sudha Kongara is the director and the entire shoot of the film got completed recently. The actor will be playing Suriya’s mentor in the film. He plays Bhaktavatsalam Naidu which happens to be his original name. Mohan Babu even dubbed for his role in Telugu and Tamil recently.

Aakaasam Nee Haddu Ra is slated for April 10th release. Aakaasam Nee Haddu Ra is the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal will be seen in other crucial roles in this intense drama. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment are the producers.