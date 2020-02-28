High Court asks for DGP affidavit on Naidu arrest

The AP High Court took serious note of how Vizag police arrested Ex CM Chandrababu Naidu under section 151 of CrPC which is usually applied to prevent a person having criminal intentions. The court ordered DGP Gowtham Sawang to file his affidavit citing why such a section was arbitrarily used against a former CM against whom no criminal charges are there anywhere.

The HC became angry when Advocate General tried to argue in defence. The judge asked AG to read section 151 carefully and check clearly whether it can be used against a party president who had taken prior permission for his visit. The court posted next hearing on March 2 when trial would also begin. The court specifically asked AP Police why their force didn’t take any steps to control the mobs that blocked Naidu convoy at the Vizag airport. The judge wondered how the policemen just watched the show when the mobs climbed the top of the police van to throw tomattos, eggs and chappals on Naidu and his convoy.

The High Court asked Advocate General whether DGP’s earlier statement on citizens right to protest would be only for the ruling YCP leaders who are using it to disturb all opposition programmes.