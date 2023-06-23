More Delay in Agent OTT release

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in the actor’s career, after the film released in April this year. The film was scheduled for digital streaming on May 19th but was delayed as director Surender Reddy started working on the edited version for the digital release. Then again, Agent was rescheduled for June 23rd release and now there seems to be further delay.

Sony Liv has acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price. The new date is yet to be locked and announced. The real reasons behind the series of delays in the digital release are unknown and the makers are tight-lipped for now. The spy thriller has Mammootty and Dina Moreo in other important roles and is produced by AK Entertainments. Akhil is yet to announce his next film officially. The film is expected to kick start in August with a debut director Anil Kumar.