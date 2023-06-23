Ram Charan promises to reveal the name of his Daughter

Ram Charan and Upasana are quite happy. They are blessed with a baby girl and the entire Mega family is left delighted. Upasana got discharged from Apollo Hospitals this afternoon and Ram Charan interacted with the media for a while. He expressed his happiness calling it a great moment. He said that his baby girl needs the blessings of everyone. When asked if the name of the baby is finalized, Ram Charan responded.

“I and Upasana have a name in our mind. But it has to happen traditionally on 13th or the 21st day. I will announce the name of my daughter through the media on the auspicious occasion. For now, we need the blessings of everyone and we are really happy” told Ram Charan. The actor is on a paternity break and he will resume the shoot of Shankar’s Game Changer from August. The film releases during the second half of 2024.