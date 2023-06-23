CM launches Jagananna Suraksha

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually launched the month-long Jagananna Suraksha programme to enrol all eligible left-over beneficiaries into welfare schemes and resolve people’s issues on the grievance-redressal platform Jaganannaku Chebudam.

Jagananna Suraksha, a massive public outreach programme, will cover 1.6crore families in 15,004 village and ward secretariats across the State facilitating the administration at the doorstep of every household. The massive exercise is aimed at reaching out to 5.3crore citizens.

Launching the programme from the Camp Office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said Jagananna Suraksha will handhold all left over eligible beneficiaries from the stage of enrollment to delivery of welfare benefits. It is especially aimed at extending Government services and welfare schemes to all eligible people, he said.

So far, eligible people irrespective of caste, creed and political loyalties, have received welfare benefits worth Rs. 3.10 lakh crores through Navaratnalu including Rs. 2.16 lakh crores through DBT welfare schemes in full transparency ushering in real Grama Swaraj, he stated emphatically.

“As of now 98 to 99 % of the eligible people are receiving the welfare benefits. We are enrolling the left-over people into the welfare schemes through bi-annual exercises in July and December, Still, there may be some people uncovered for any reason even after grievance redressal through Jaganannaku Chebudam. All those grievances would be effectively addressed in Jagananna Suraksha,” he observed, adding that the Suraksha camps would be conducted at secretariat level in every Mandal from July 1.

Describing the massive exercise of reaching out to the poor involving lakhs of officials and people’s representatives as unprecedented in the country, he further said that eligible people would be given required certificates and enrolled as beneficiaries in these camps. Senior officials and respective MLAs would personally attend the camps and coordinate the resolution of grievances.

The camps would also resolve people’s complaints on non-receipt of 11 types of certificates including those of marriage, birth, death, caste, income and ration cards.