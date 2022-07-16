More inflows expected in Dhavaleswaram, AP CM reviews flood situation

With the flood situation in the state continuing to remain grim, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with his officials on the Govadari floods and relief measures here on Saturday.

He directed the officials to be vigilant and ensure that there should be no loss of life.

On Saturday, water levels at the the Dhavaleswaram barrage near Rajamahendravaram, continued to rise. With 175 barrage gates opened up, as many as 23.94 cusecs of flood waters have been released into the sea. Authorities expect an additional 25 lakh cusecs of inflows into the barrage.

During the meeting, the chief minister inquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures taking place and cautioned them to stay on high alert.

The state government is relying on SDRF and NDRF kept on standby mode, for handling emergency situations. Along with setting up adequate number of relief camps, the chief minister is emphasizing on providing quality services.

On Friday too, Reddy had a video conference with officials after conducting an aerial survey in the flood-hit districts of the state.