Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Home > Movie News

More troubles for Praneeth Hanumanthu

Published on July 19, 2024 by

More troubles for Praneeth Hanumanthu

YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu has been arrested after his derogatory comments on the relationship between a father and daughter went viral. The outrage has been huge across social media and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced swift and immediate action. The Hyderabad cops nabbed Praneeth Hanumanthu from Bengaluru and produced him in a Hyderabad court. The investigation is going on after the court granted custody of Praneeth Hanumanthu. The YouTuber landed into further troubles as his blood samples had traces of drugs.

Praneeth Hanumanthu consumed ganja as per the investigation. He is booked in other cases after the ongoing investigation. Praneeth Hanumanthu is kept in Chanchalguda jail after he was booked under Section 67B of the IT Act, Section 79 of the IT Act, Section 294 of IPC and POCSO Act. Praneeth Hanumanthu is now booked under the NDPS Act for consuming drugs.

