Mosagallu Trailer: All about Rs 2600 Cr Scam

Manchu Vishnu needs a solid hit to bounce back and stand in Telugu cinema. The actor was focused on Mosagallu from some time and the film is the costliest film in the career of Vishnu. Mosagallu is all about the biggest IT scams of the world and the trailer of the film is unveiled today. The trailer is poorly cut and offers nothing interesting and exciting. The narration seems to be bland and the presentation is completely outdated. Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Navdeep and Naveen Chandra played other important roles in Mosagallu.

Jeffrey Gee Chin is the director and the trailer hints that a team of youngsters loot Rs 2600 crores and turn rich overnight. The background score looks loud enough and the dialogues are ordinary. AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory produced the film. Sam CS is the music director and Mosagallu is announced for March release.