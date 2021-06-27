Mothkupalli crosses BJP line, attends KCR meet!

Senior BJP leader Mothkupalli Narasimhulu defied party’ line and attended all party meeting convened by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

KCR called for all party meeting to discuss and finalize modalities for implementation of CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme and invited dalit leaders from all parties.

However BJP has decided to boycott this meeting alleging that KCR cheated dalits over the past seven years by not fulfilling his promise of distributing three acres of land to each dalit family. But Mothkupalli defied party’s decision and attended the meeting.

This fuelled speculations that Mothkupalli has decided to quit BJP and join TRS.

Mothkupalli, once a strong critic of KCR is trying to get closer to KCR after Etela Rajender episode in TRS.

Mothkupalli supported KCR’s decision to oust Etela from his cabinet in May saying that Etela deserves punishment for encroaching dalit lands for his poultry farm. He said KCR gave much more prominence to Etela in party and government than he actually deserves.