Mr. Bachchan Worldwide Day1 Collections – Disastrous start

Mr.Bachchan has taken a disastrous start at the box office with a distributor share of 4.4 Cr. The film has a good opening for premieres in limited centres, where it has received poor wom from the audience. This resulted in a poor start on August 15th, which actually should have been to packed houses. Worldwide, the film’s rights are valued at 28 Cr, and it will look tough even to reach 10 Cr share. Today, the film is running at 15% occupancy, which is disastrous.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)