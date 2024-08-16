x
Double Ismart Worldwide Day1 Collections -Below par Opening

Double Ismart has taken a below-par opening Worldwide with a distributor share of 6.6 Cr. The Gross of the film stands at 11.4 Cr. This is the third biggest opening for Ram behind Skanda & Ismart Shankar. The opening is below par for a big holiday, and for comparison, the worldwide collections of the film are less than the AP/TS Collections of Part -1 (Ismart Shankar, which collected 7.6 Cr share in AP/Nizam alone). Worldwide, the film’s rights are valued at 40 Cr, and it looks like it will struggle to reach the half-mark with the drop on its witnessing day. The film is carrying very poor wom among the audience.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

AreaWorldwide Day1 Collections
Nizam2.2 Cr
Ceeded1.20 Cr
UA0.64 Cr
Guntur0.63 Cr
East0.37 Cr
Krishna0.33 Cr
West0.19 Cr
Nellore0.17 Cr
AP/TS5.73 Cr
Worldwide Share5.73 Cr
Worldwide gross11.4 Cr
