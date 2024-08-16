x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu in talks for Mufasa

Published on August 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Mahesh Babu in talks for Mufasa

If the latest speculations are to be believed, Superstar Mahesh Babu is in talks to voice for the iconic character of Mufasa in the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King that is produced by Disney Pictures. The talks for the same are currently going on and the actor has to take a call for lending his voice for Mufasa’s character. There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to dub for the role of Mufasa for the Hindi version and Mahesh Babu is considered for the Telugu version.

Mufasa: The Lion King is slated for December 20th this year in all the Indian languages. Mahesh Babu is currently working on his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. This big-budget actioner is expected to roll before the end of this year and it is said to be a forest adventure. More details about the film are expected to be announced officially by the production team soon.

Next Double Ismart Worldwide Day1 Collections -Below par Opening Previous NTR appreciates Kantara, Karthikeya 2 and KGF Teams
else

TRENDING

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours

Latest

image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Vishwak Sen’s special Request for Reviewers
image
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth quash reconciliation rumours
image
Updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Death Threat Case

Most Read

image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate
image
Adani Bribery Scandal: U.S. Links Andhra Pradesh Solar Deals, Arrest Warrant Issued

Related Articles

Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues