Mahesh Babu in talks for Mufasa

If the latest speculations are to be believed, Superstar Mahesh Babu is in talks to voice for the iconic character of Mufasa in the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King that is produced by Disney Pictures. The talks for the same are currently going on and the actor has to take a call for lending his voice for Mufasa’s character. There are reports that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks to dub for the role of Mufasa for the Hindi version and Mahesh Babu is considered for the Telugu version.

Mufasa: The Lion King is slated for December 20th this year in all the Indian languages. Mahesh Babu is currently working on his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. This big-budget actioner is expected to roll before the end of this year and it is said to be a forest adventure. More details about the film are expected to be announced officially by the production team soon.