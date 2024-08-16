x
Movie News

NTR appreciates Kantara, Karthikeya 2 and KGF Teams

NTR appreciates Kantara, Karthikeya 2 and KGF Teams

The 70th National Film Awards are announced this afternoon and Kannada films Kantara, KGF: Chapter 2 bagged major awards. Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor Award for his outstanding performance in the film. Tollywood actor NTR took his social media page and lauded Rishab Shetty for his work. Tarak posted saying “Congratulations to @shetty_rishab on your well-deserved Best Actor win for Kantara! Your mind-blowing performance is still giving me goosebumps. Also, congrats to the entire team of Kantara for winning the Best Popular Film award”.

Karthikeya 2 is named as the Best Telugu Film and Tarak also appreciated the team. NTR will soon work with Prashanth Neel and his last film KGF: Chapter 2 is named as the Best Kannada Film. Tarak posted “Congratulations to Chandoo Mondeti, @actor_Nikhil, and the entire team of Karthikeya2 on winning the National Award for the Best Telugu Film. Also, my heartfelt congratulations to all the National Award winners across the nation for their well-deserved recognition. Kudos to Prashanth Neel, @TheNameIsYash, and the entire team of KGF2 for winning the National Award for the Best Kannada Film”.

