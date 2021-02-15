Municipal polls schedule released, March 10th election, 14th counting

State election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh released the schedule for municipal polls today. The elections will be held for 75 municipalities, 12 corporations and Nagar panchayats. Details as below.

As per the schedule, elections will be held on 10th March, and the counting of votes will happen on 14th March. 3rd March is the deadline for withdrawing nominations. These elections were supposed to be held last year but postponed due to Corona pandemic. Now SEC decided to continue the polls from where the process was halted. Unlike Panchayat elections that were conducted without party symbols, these elections will be conducted on party symbols. So the announcement of these elections is expected to raise political heat in the state.

We need to wait and see how political parties respond to this announcement.