Tollywood hero Sachin Joshi arrested by ED

Tollywood hero and business man Sachin Joshi arrested by ED yesterday on the allegations of money laundering and will be produced before the PMLA court today. Details as below.

Sachin Joshi is son of owner of JMJ group of industries. He debuted into Tollywood as hero 2 decades ago. He acted in films like “Mounamelanoyi”, “Orey Pandu” etc. Though he acted in a bunch of Telugu and Hindi movies, he did not get break as an actor. He also financed some of the Telugu movies. He has been involved in several controversies earlier too. Now he allegedly got involved in money laundering case. Enforcement Directorate yesterday arrested him in the alleged money laundering case involving Mumbai-based Omkar Realty group.ED is investigating economic offences and found some transactions linking Sachin Joshi’s firm and Omkar Realty that is involved in money laundering case. As per ED, Omkar Realty took a loan of Rs 410 crore for slum rehabilitation projects from Yes Bank but diverted the money.

We need to wait and see for further updates on this case.