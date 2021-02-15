Will Ramesh order repoll in Peddireddy’s Punganur?

Being the head of a constitutional institution, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar is using all his constitutional powers to take on the ruling YCP leaders. Now, he is making a cinematic visit to the Punganur assembly constituency represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Like a popular dialogue in one of those Balakrishna films, the SEC is going straight to the middle point of the YCP leaders’ home constituencies and making his point clear that he had got all the powers as the head of the Election Commission.

Peddireddy has become the present target of Ramesh Kumar. The Minister has caused a lot of embarrassment to the SEC by dragging him to the court. Peddireddy could get the court relief as it did not check the tapes of his comments against Ramesh Kumar. Now, the threat of the court taking a serious note of the tapes almost silenced Peddireddy. Amid this, Ramesh Kumar is now visiting the Minister’s home constituency.

Peddireddy, who usually won’t care about any ill effects of his statements, is now maintaining maximum restraint. He has not made any sensational statement against the SEC’s current visit to Punganur.

It may be recalled that in the past, Peddireddy passed aggressive comments against Ramesh Kumar’s visit to CM Jagan Reddy’s home district of Kadapa. Now, the Minister’s followers are greatly worried whether the SEC would announce repolling in the Punganur segment panchayats after completing his visit.