Uppena has a sensational first weekend – worldwide collections

Uppena has an outstanding first weekend as the film has collected a distributor share of over 26 Cr. The film has broken many records in its first weekend for a debutant. Starting with the opening day record the film has already broken the full run record of Chirutha (25.20 Cr Share in 2007). The film didn’t stop with this as it has registered as one of the biggest Sundays ever in Tollywood history. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 20cr and it is already was past that. All eyes are on today as it will tell where the film will go.

Below are the area wise 3 days Shares

Area First Weekend Collections Collections Nizam 8.11 Cr 3.04 Cr Ceeded 3.65 Cr 1.32 Cr UA 4.12 Cr 1.43 Cr Guntur 1.60 Cr 0.65 Cr East 2.36 Cr 0.99 Cr West 1.53 Cr 0.81 Cr Krishna 1.76 Cr 0.61 Cr Nellore 0.86 Cr 0.35 Cr AP/TS 24 Cr 9.20 Cr ROI 1.50 Cr Overseas 0.80 Cr Worldwide Share 26.30 Cr