Municipal polls: Vijayawada, Vizag vote most expensive at Rs 2,000!

As the campaigning for municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh has ended and polling will be held on March 10 (tomorrow), all the major political parties are competing in the distribution of money to voters.

The ruling YSRCP and Opposition TDP are engaged in a ‘do-or-die’ battle in municipal corporation elections and leaving no stone unturned to win these polls.

As the stakes are high, the parties are not hesitating to spend crores of rupees to lure voters ahead of polling.

As per reports, the ruling YSRCP is offering Rs 2,000 per vote for Vizag and Vijayawada municipal corporation polls.

AP CM YS Jagan wants to win this election at any cost to push TDP into further crisis.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took up massive campaigning as if these are Assembly elections because a victory in these elections will revive TDP and push YSRCP into a defensive mode.

Reports of YSRCP leaders making online payments to voters, distributing saree jackets to women voters in which Rs 2,000 currency notes hidden are coming to light.

However, in other municipalities, the parties are offering Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per vote.

It is believed that these are the costliest municipal elections in AP so far.