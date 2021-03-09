No KCR’s permission to counter YS Sharmila!

YS Sharmila, the daughter of late CM YS Rajashekar Reddy and sister of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who is on a mission to start her own political party in Telangana on April 9, is taking TRS government to task for the past one month.

Sharmila is camping in her Lotus Pond residence in Lotus Pond, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and holding political meetings with the supporters of late YSR and her supporters.

In every meeting, Sharmila is launching a scathing attack on TRS government and Telangana CM KCR.

She is alleging that TRS government has totally failed in the implementation of Arogyasri, fee reimbursement scheme etc that were introduced by YSR which changed the lives of poor people in Telangana.

On international women’s day on March 8, Sharmila criticised KCR for taking six years time to make a woman as a minister in his cabinet.

Despite all this, no TRS leader is responding or countering Sharmila.

TRS sources say they have no permission to criticise Sharmila and for that reason they are keeping mum.

KCR reportedly directed party leaders to ignore Sharmila till he allows them to speak against her.

Ministers, TRS leaders especially women ministers and leaders in TRS are eagerly waiting for KCR’s permission to tear into Sharmila.