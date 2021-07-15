Mysterious Scorpio near TDP leader’s house spreads panic

An unknown Scorpio vehicle parked in front of the house of a close follower of Bhuma Akhila Priya is now the talk of Allagadda and Kurnool district. Bhuma Akhila Priya’s camp follower Ravichandra Reddy has history-sheets opened against him. A few days ago, a Scorpio car was parked right in front of his home in Govindapalli village of Sirivella mandal.

The movements of those inside looked suspicious to Ravichandra Reddy and his acolytes. They suspected that since he was an accused in the murder attempt on one-time close friend-turned-foe of Bhuma family AV Subba Reddy, it could be a handiwork of Subba Reddy’s men. So, they immediately alerted the police. Seeing the police, the car sped away in panic but not before hitting an old woman. After some distance, those inside the car abandoned it and ran away.

The car showed a number plate and had the name of minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy painted on it. On examination it was found that the number plate was that of a two-wheeler registered in Hyderabad. Further investigation revealed that the sticker was recently pasted and that the car did not belong to any supporter of Peddireddy. Meanwhile, investigations prima facie have also shown that AV Subba Reddy does not have a hand in the incident.

Subba Reddy himself addressed a press conference demanding a thorough probe into the incident and wanted the culprits to be brought to book. Ravichandra Reddy and his supporters are tight-lipped about the incident. They have reportedly lodged a complaint with the police on the issue. It may be recalled that AV Subba Reddy is on record holding Akhila Priya responsible for the attack on him. This mysterious appearance of the Scorpio has now become the hot topic of discussion in Kurnool district in general and Allagadda assembly constituency in particular.