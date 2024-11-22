x
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment

Published on November 22, 2024 by nymisha

Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment

In the ever-evolving world of Indian cinema, one production house stands tall, making a mark not only in Tollywood but across various film industries. Mythri Movie Makers, founded by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, has quickly become one of the most successful banners in the industry.

Naveen Yerneni celebrates a historic moment. For the first time ever, eleven films produced by Mythri Movie Makers released posters on Thursday wishing their producer, Naveen Yerneni, a very happy birthday. Teams of Pushpa 2, Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi, RC16, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, NTR-Prashanth Neel, Jai Hanuman, JAAT, Good Bad Ugly, RAPO22, Robinhood, and 8 Vasanthalu extended wishes.

Naveen Yerneni’s journey from a businessman in the USA to one of the most respected figures in the Indian film industry is nothing short of inspiring. Along with his partner Ravi Shankar, Naveen has built a production empire that focuses not just on producing hits but also on distribution and exhibition.

The company’s influence is far-reaching, with films not only in Tollywood but also in other major film industries in India. Mythri Movie Makers is currently producing some of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema.

As the production house continues to grow, Mythri Movie Makers is also expanding into new territories, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi films. While numerous projects are in pipeline, the production house is planning to announce their next set of crazy projects with leading stars in Indian cinema.

