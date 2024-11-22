Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review

Mechanic Rocky Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Vishwak Sen is one actor who picks up interesting films. His mass films have the needed novelty. He is busy with back-to-back films and his next film is Mechanic Rocky which is releasing today. Ravi Teja Mullapudi is making his debut as director with this mass entertainer and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath are the leading ladies. SRT Entertainments produced Mechanic Rocky and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Rocky (Vishwak Sen) is a youngster who is not good at studies. His father (Naresh) owns a mechanic garage and a driving school. Rocky takes the responsibility of the mechanic garage. Ranki Reddy (Sunil) has his eyes on this garage as the land is quite expensive. He creates forged documents of the land. Rocky needs Rs 50 lakhs to retain his land and the rest of Mechanic Rocky is all about how he earns Rs 50 lakhs. Watch Mechanic Rocky to know about the real twist in the film.

Analysis:

A new story has to be told in an engaging manner without a complicated narration. It takes time for the new stories to be told in an engaging manner. Mechanic Rocky starts off with a suicide episode on a serious note. But soon the film changes mood and Rocky’s characterization is entertaining. The first half has no surprises except Rocky’s love story and his efforts to save the garage. Mechanic Rocky also narrates the bonding between a father and his son. The first half of Mechanic Rocky is passable.

The second half has real twists and thrills. There are two twists in the second half and the second twist is unpredictable. All the lead characters are well used in the second half. The characters of Naresh and Sunil are well written in Mechanic Rocky. The second half also has a strong social message and it is narrated in an effective manner. The audience will be surprised with the twist and the message that is delivered in the second half of Mechanic Rocky.

The first half of the film is just ok and it is because of the second half. The director might have felt that the twist would become predictable if the idea is narrated in the first half of the film. The first half should have been narrated with more fun and the love story fails to make an impact.

Performances:

The director has utilized the energy of Vishwak Sen to the fullest. The entire film is narrated on the character of Vishwak and he impresses the audience. His dance moves should have a special mention in Mechanic Rocky. Meenakshi Chaudhary looked beautiful on screen and her role has prominence in the second half. Shraddha Srinath is the biggest surprise of the film. She has done her role well. Naresh used his experience and delivered an impressive performance. Viva Harsha generated enough smiles in theatres. Sunil’s role is quite different and the actor has done his part well.

Debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi should have worked more on the first half. He handled the second half of Mechanic Rocky well. He utilized all the characters to his best. The songs are ok and they are shot well. The background score is decent and the production values are grand. The editing in the first half should have been better. Mechanic Rocky is a film with an engaging second half with twists. If the audience can bear the first half with patience, Mechanic Rocky makes a decent watch. Mechanic Rocky is a better film than all the recent films of Vishwak Sen. It makes a decent one time watch.

