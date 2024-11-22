x
AR Rahman wins one more International Award

Published on November 22, 2024 by nymisha

AR Rahman wins one more International Award

Legendary music composer AR Rahman made India proud for winning an Oscar award for his outstanding work. He won one more International award for his work for the film ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’ featuring Pruthviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. AR Rahman won the award for the Best Background Score (Foreign Language) at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). He called it an ‘Incredible Honour’. For the first time after taking divorce with his wife, Rahman responded on social media and expressed his gratitude for the award. The event was held at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life director Blessy received the award on behalf of AR Rahman. The legendary composer thanked the team of ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life for their work. “We are thrilled to share that Aadujeevitham – The Goatlife has won the award for Best Background Score (Foreign Language) at the 2024 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA)!A special moment for our team as we had the honor of receiving this recognition on stage. A huge thank you to the incredible talent A.R. Rahman and the entire team for their hard work in bringing this vision to life. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support” posted the team of Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life.

