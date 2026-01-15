x
Home > Movie News

Nabha Natesh’s Nagabandham First Look: Ethereal

Published on January 15, 2026 by nymisha

Nabha Natesh’s Nagabandham First Look: Ethereal

The buzz around Abhishek Nama’s grand mythological drama Nagabandham is growing stronger as the team inches closer to wrapping up the shoot. Starring Virat Karrna in the lead, with Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as the female leads, the film is produced prestigiously by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy.

The makers have now introduced Nabha Natesh as Parvathi, marking the occasion of Makara Sankranthi with an elegant and visually rich poster. Nabha embodies celestial serenity- styled in a saree, adorned with beautiful jewellery, and captured with a soulful, expressive gaze that reflects the otherworldly depth of her character.

The presence of a striking blue bird near her hand, a graceful peacock in the background, and a beautifully crafted temple setting enhances the poster’s sacred, timeless aura. Her first look highlights her ethereal charm.

The movie is scheduled for release in summer, this year.

