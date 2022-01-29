Nag all set to resume the shoot of The Ghost

Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are quite happy with the performance of their recent outing Bangarraju. The film ended up as a decent hit as it released during the Sankranthi holiday season. Nag is on a break and the actor is all set to resume the shoot of his next film The Ghost. The film is a stylish action entertainer directed by Praveen Sattaru. Sonal Chauhan replaced Kajal as the leading lady in this action entertainer. The new schedule of the film will resume in Dubai from February 3rd.

A high voltage action stunt will be canned on Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan. Famous action choreographer Nung and his team will supervise the stunts. The schedule will continue for 15 days in Dubai. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP along with Sharath Marar are the producers of The Ghost that will head for a theatrical release this year. Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in other important roles in The Ghost.