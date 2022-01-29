Pic Talk: Flawless Malavika Mohanan in a Bikini

Upcoming actress Malavika Mohanan has enough fanbase on Instagram. The actress is a fitness freak and a party girl who often flies to Maldives and Goa. The actress along with her close pals is holidaying in Maldives currently. Malavika Mohanan was spotted beside the beach in a pink bikini showing off her toned physique. Malavika Mohanan looked hot and uber cool with her looks in the clicks from her water villa facing the beach. The actress is done with the shoot of Maaran beside Dhanush and she is currently with a Bollywood movie Yudhra. The actress happens to be the daughter of top Indian cinematographer KU Mohanan.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.