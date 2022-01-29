Is superstar Vijay entering politics?

Is Tamil superstar Ilaya Thalapathy Vijay getting ready for a political role? Vijay, who has consistently refused to enter politics and has even slammed his father for encouraging the fans to join politics, appears to be mellowing on the issue. He has reportedly given a green signal to the fans to campaign for the upcoming municipal elections.

He is said to have been encouraged by the results of the panchayat elections, where Vijay’s fans got impressive results. Vijay had ordered the fans not to use his name or photo for the campaign in the panchayat elections. Despite this handicap, the fans contested 160 seats and won 129 of them. The party’s performance has impressed everyone.

Now, Ilaya Thalapathy is said to have given permission to his fans to use his name and image for the upcoming municipal elections. However, he himself would not contest or campaign, he told his fans. Carrying their loved hero’s image, Vijay fans are said to be going from house to house and asking the people to vote for Vijay fans club-sponsored candidates.

Now these candidates will contest in the name of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. Bussi Anand, the president of the Iyakkam expressed happiness over actor Vijay’s decision. He said that the candidates of Iyakkam would work wonders now.