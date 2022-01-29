Karan Johar to join Prabhas’ Project K?

Prabhas is busy with a bunch of pan-Indian projects. His next film with Nag Ashwin is tentatively titled Project K and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. The estimated budget of the film is Rs 500 crores and Prabhas allocated bulk dates for this project. C Ashwini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this mega-budget film which will have its theatrical release in multiple languages. The latest update says that Bollywood top filmmaker Karan Johar will join the project as a partner. The talks are going on and things will be finalized very soon.

Karan Johar has a terrific hold in Bollywood and he distributed the first installment of Baahubali in Hindi. He is now associated with Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. Karan Johar is also keen to associate with many more Telugu films and there are strong talks that he will produce the combo of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin after Project K. Before that, Karan is keen to join Project K. An official announcement would be made soon.