x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Nag Ashwin about Criticism and the mistakes from Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin about Criticism and the mistakes from Kalki 2898 AD

Published on July 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA
image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials
image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today

Nag Ashwin about Criticism and the mistakes from Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

After Kalki 2898 AD has been declared as a blockbuster, the film’s director Nag Ashwin had a long interaction with the media in the sets of the film. Kalki 2898 AD received mixed response and there was huge criticism on the film’s length and the screen time of Prabhas. When asked about this, Nag Ashwin responded on a positive note in his own style.

” I have taken ample time to take the audience to the world of Kalki and the audience too have taken their time to understand the visuals and the world of Kalki 2898 AD. With a number of prominent roles in the film, we had to take more time and the second part of Kalki 2898 AD will not have any such world building episodes. All the characters will speak louder and Prabhas will have a longer screen time in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD” told Nag Ashwin.

About the songs receiving poor response, Nag Ashwin said “Will take special care on the music in the second part”. Nag Ashwin has been extremely positive for some critical questions from the media and he responded in his own style. He concluded saying that he would rectify all his mistakes for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.

Next Pic Talk: Sizzling hot pose of Triptii Dimri Previous Krithi Shetty bags a Golden Opportunity
else

TRENDING

image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today

Latest

image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA
image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials
image
Maa Nanna Superhero USA Premieres Today

Most Read

image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials
image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures

Related Articles

Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet