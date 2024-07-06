Nag Ashwin about Criticism and the mistakes from Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

After Kalki 2898 AD has been declared as a blockbuster, the film’s director Nag Ashwin had a long interaction with the media in the sets of the film. Kalki 2898 AD received mixed response and there was huge criticism on the film’s length and the screen time of Prabhas. When asked about this, Nag Ashwin responded on a positive note in his own style.

” I have taken ample time to take the audience to the world of Kalki and the audience too have taken their time to understand the visuals and the world of Kalki 2898 AD. With a number of prominent roles in the film, we had to take more time and the second part of Kalki 2898 AD will not have any such world building episodes. All the characters will speak louder and Prabhas will have a longer screen time in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD” told Nag Ashwin.

About the songs receiving poor response, Nag Ashwin said “Will take special care on the music in the second part”. Nag Ashwin has been extremely positive for some critical questions from the media and he responded in his own style. He concluded saying that he would rectify all his mistakes for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.