Nag Ashwin heaps praise on Prabhas

Nag Ashwin heaps praise on Prabhas

Nag Ashwin heaps praise on Prabhas

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest hits of the year and the film’s director Nag Ashwin is appreciated for his vision and work. Nag Ashwin is enjoying the success of the film and he came up with a post on Prabhas lauding him for the confidence he gave and the intelligent inputs from the Baahubali actor. “This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, 𝐮𝐧𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐱 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐫𝐚… He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what i did…and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is… 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞’𝐬 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐊” posted Nag Ashwin on his official Instagram page along with the click of Prabhas from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan playing the lead roles in this sci-fi film. The film is making huge money all over and it is produced by C Ashwini Dutt. Santosh Narayanan scored the music and background score for Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s sequel will roll next year.

https://x.com/VyjayanthiFilms/status/1808437170149199993

Next Rs 120 Cr budget for Sai Dharam Tej’s Next? Previous Venkatesh’s next Film Launched
