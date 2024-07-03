Venkatesh’s next Film Launched

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh is all set to team up for the third time with successful director Anil Ravipudi after F2 and F3. The film is said to be an entertainer with a thriller backdrop. The film got its official launch this morning in a grand manner and the regular shoot will commence next week. Celebrities like K Raghavendra Rao, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Vamshi Paidipally and others attended the event as special guests. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies in this untitled film. Dil Raju and Shirish will produce this prestigious project on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release.

Venkatesh plays the role of an ex-cop and Aishwarya Rajesh plays his wife. Meenakshi Chaudhary essays the role of his ex-girlfriend in this untitled film. The shooting portions will be completed in quick schedules and Bheems is scoring the music, background score. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by the end of October.