Nag confused about his 100th Film

King Nagarjuna delivered some of the biggest flops in his career. His recent offering The Ghost is a bigger failure and the actor moved on to his next. His fans are eagerly waiting for his 100th film and during the promotions of The Ghost, Nag said that he has been holding talks with four directors and his 100th film will be announced soon. God Father fame Mohan Raja is the frontrunner to direct the landmark film of Nagarjuna and there are strong speculations that Akhil Akkineni will be seen in an important role. But Nag is completely left puzzled about the film.

There would be huge expectations on the 100th film of Nag. The actor is in dilemma to present Mohan Raja’s film as his 100th one. The audience and his fans would be left disappointed if the film fails to live up the expectations. Nag also did cameo roles in a bunch of films and adding them will cross the magical mark of 100 for Nag. The veteran actor is committed to work with Mohan Raja in his next but he is unsure if the film will be announced as the 100the film for now. Nag will take the final call on the film soon. Annapurna Studios will produce this prestigious project.