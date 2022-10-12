Pawan Kalyan in talks with Mahesh Babu’s Director?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has a heap of films lined up and the actor has to wrap up his current projects before taking up new ones. He is all set to resume the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is delayed by years. The actor is also busy with his political commitments which is delaying his film shoots. As per the update, talented director Parasuram is currently working on a script that suits Pawan Kalyan. He is committed to do a film for BVSN Prasad who also paid an advance for Pawan Kalyan. Parasuram will narrate the script to Pawan once he is done with the script.

Parasuram will soon work with Naga Chaitanya and the film is titled Nageswara Rao. The scriptwork of the film is completed and Parasuram is left in waiting mode as Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s film. Utilizing this break, Parasuram is working on a script for Pawan Kalyan. For now, there is no clarity about the film and the discussions are in the initial stages. Pawan Kalyan has signed films for Harish Shankar and Samuthirakani and he is also in talks with a couple of other directors. More details awaited.