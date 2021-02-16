Nag shooting for his next Bollywood Project

King Nagarjuna will be seen in a crucial role in Bollywood big-budget sci-fi film Brahmastra. The shoot of the film was put on hold for a long time and it resumed recently. Nag returned back to the sets of the film and he completed the pending portions of the shoot for this movie. The entire shoot of the film is wrapped up in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are the lead actors in Brahmastra that is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Some important episodes on Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are filmed recently in a private studio. The film’s new release date will be announced soon. Brahmastra will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Nag also completed the shoot of Wild Dog which is gearing up for April 2nd release. He is also in talks for a couple of Telugu projects that will start shooting soon.