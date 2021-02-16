New Treat coming from Vakeel Saab Team

The first single ‘Maguva Maguva’ from Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is a smashing hit and it clocked millions of views. The film also has two more singles that are yet to be out. Vakeel Saab is announced for April 9th release and the post-production work is happening at a fast pace. Going with the update, the makers of Vakeel Saab are in plans to release the second single from the movie on March 8th marking the occasion of Women’s Day.

Sriram Venu directed Vakeel Saab and the teaser registered a good impression among the Tollywood audience. Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya, Prakash Raj will be seen playing the lead roles in this courtroom drama. The film is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. S Thaman composed the music and he is busy composing the background score for Vakeel Saab.