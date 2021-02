Popular producer Dil Raju backed a small film that is titled Shaadi Mubarak. Small screen actor Sagar and Drishya Raghunath played the lead roles in Shaadi Mubarak which is a romantic comedy. The film’s teaser is unveiled today and it revolves around the bride discussing about the surname of her would-be husband. Sagar plays Madhav Sunnipenta in the film. Padmasri directed the movie and the film is announced for March 5th release in Telugu states. Sunil Kashyap is the music director.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.