Naga Babu comment on 2 leaders: Mega confusion

No doubt, the three celebrity brothers of Mega family are continuously changing their stand on burning issues of AP all through. In the process, they are sending more wrong signals than giving political assurances to the people. Now, the latest such self-contradictory message came from Naga Babu. He has tweeted that the AP people are getting crushed in between two real estate leaders. He not given names. But it is obvious that Naga Babu has targeted both Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. Political circles are expressing surprise on why Naga Babu made such a damaging comment against TDP boss at a time when his brother Pawan Kalyan is trying to work together with the main opposition to counter the oppressive Jagan Circar. Even more surprising is the question why the Mega brothers are changing their political policies frequently that are hurting the AP people rather than their rivals.

Already, Chiranjeevi announced his total support to Jagan Reddy’s proposal to shift Capital City, saying that it would resolve regional imbalances in development. Chiru stand came as a big surprise as he was long not reacting on political issues. Even Pawan Kalyan adopted such conflicting stand and gave tough time to Chandrababu Regime by opposing forcible acquisition of land for Amaravati Capital. He accused TDP of sand and other corruption that gave an advantage to Jagan Reddy who eventually won with a historic majority despite his Rs 43,000 Cr CBI assets cases. Now, Nagar Babu is creating confusion. Is lack of political clarity within Mega family proving to be a big disadvantage for AP people?