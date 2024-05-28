Naga Chaitanya about his Homework for Thandel

The past two years haven’t been great for Naga Chaitanya professionally and personally. The actor took a break, loved the script of Thandel and spent enough time before the shoot commenced. He spent close to six months working on his looks and he participated in the entire pre-production work. He was specially trained in Srikakula dialect as he plays fisherman and the film is set in a coastal village in the Uttarandhra region. The actor also expressed his confidence in the film and he called Thandel his biggest ever film made in the career of the Akkineni actor.

“It’s such an inspirational story. I wanted to make sure I get everything right, especially the Srikakulam accent… This is the biggest film of my career, and I needed this role” told Chaitanya. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel has Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music. Bankrolled by GA2 Pictures, Thandel is slated for Dasara 2024 release.