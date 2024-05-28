x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya about his Homework for Thandel

Published on May 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Naga Chaitanya about his Homework for Thandel

The past two years haven’t been great for Naga Chaitanya professionally and personally. The actor took a break, loved the script of Thandel and spent enough time before the shoot commenced. He spent close to six months working on his looks and he participated in the entire pre-production work. He was specially trained in Srikakula dialect as he plays fisherman and the film is set in a coastal village in the Uttarandhra region. The actor also expressed his confidence in the film and he called Thandel his biggest ever film made in the career of the Akkineni actor.

“It’s such an inspirational story. I wanted to make sure I get everything right, especially the Srikakulam accent… This is the biggest film of my career, and I needed this role” told Chaitanya. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel has Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music. Bankrolled by GA2 Pictures, Thandel is slated for Dasara 2024 release.

Next Gangs Of Godavari Pre Release Event Previous Chief Secretary should respond to allegations, says Jana Sena
else

TRENDING

image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Most Read

image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini