Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya Is A Fantastic Actor: Aamir Khan

Published on February 1, 2025

Naga Chaitanya Is A Fantastic Actor: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan shares a strong bond with Naga Chaitanya, having previously worked together in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir was also the chief guest for Chaitanya’s blockbuster Love Story and attended the Hindi trailer launch of Thandel in Mumbai today.

Naga Chaitanya who expressed his gratitude to Aamir Khan also shared his journey of making Thandel. He recalled, “When we decided to start this journey, the script wasn’t ready yet. I went to Srikakulam to meet the fishermen and learn about their lives and challenges. That’s when I realized the magnitude of this film. Listening to their stories grounded me and inspired me as an actor. These are the real heroes, and their stories deserve to be told.”

Aamir Khan praised the Thandel trailer, calling it “wonderful.” He also spoke highly of both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, saying, “Naga Chaitanya is a fantastic actor. I had a wonderful time working with him on Laal Singh Chaddha. The trailer of Thandel looks promising.”

The movie is set to release on February 7th in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

