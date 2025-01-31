x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Two Tollywood Top stars to miss 2025

Published on January 31, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Two Tollywood Top stars to miss 2025
image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament

Two Tollywood Top stars to miss 2025

2025 is a packed year for Telugu cinema as several actors will be testing their luck. Sankranthi season has come to an end and Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Ram Charan tested their luck. February and March are packed with releases of young actors and summer would witness several biggies. Balakrishna will have one more release with Akhanda 2 this year. Nagarjuna has done crucials roles in Kubera and Coolie. Both these films will release this year. Several top stars of Telugu cinema will miss 2025. NTR will be shooting for War 2 and he will soon commence the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. War 2 will release this year.

Top actor Mahesh Babu will miss 2025 release as he is focused on SS Rajamouli’s film. There is no clarity about the releases of Pawan Kalyan as he is occupied with politics. Icon Star Allu Arjun is yet to announce his new film and he will not have any release this year. There would be no releases for Nagarjuna as a solo lead hero. Some of the top Tollywood actors will have no releases this year while all the young actors will be testing their luck this year.

Previous Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
else

TRENDING

image
Two Tollywood Top stars to miss 2025
image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz

Latest

image
Two Tollywood Top stars to miss 2025
image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament

Most Read

image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament
image
KCR is back with a ‘viral’ warning

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red