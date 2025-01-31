Two Tollywood Top stars to miss 2025

2025 is a packed year for Telugu cinema as several actors will be testing their luck. Sankranthi season has come to an end and Balakrishna, Venkatesh and Ram Charan tested their luck. February and March are packed with releases of young actors and summer would witness several biggies. Balakrishna will have one more release with Akhanda 2 this year. Nagarjuna has done crucials roles in Kubera and Coolie. Both these films will release this year. Several top stars of Telugu cinema will miss 2025. NTR will be shooting for War 2 and he will soon commence the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. War 2 will release this year.

Top actor Mahesh Babu will miss 2025 release as he is focused on SS Rajamouli’s film. There is no clarity about the releases of Pawan Kalyan as he is occupied with politics. Icon Star Allu Arjun is yet to announce his new film and he will not have any release this year. There would be no releases for Nagarjuna as a solo lead hero. Some of the top Tollywood actors will have no releases this year while all the young actors will be testing their luck this year.