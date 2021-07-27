Naga Chaitanya signs a horror thriller

Young actor Naga Chaitanya is on a roll and has a lineup of projects. The actor is keen to make his debut in digital space and the arrangements are going on. Tollywood producer Sharrath Marar locked Chaitanya for a project and the discussions about the director were going on. As per the update, Vikram Kumar will direct this eight-episode web series and it is said to be a horror-thriller. Chaitanya was very much impressed with the script and he is all excited to commence the shoot. Before this, Chaitanya has to complete the shoots of his upcoming movies Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha.

The shoot of this web series will commence post Dasara as per the update. The pre-production work commenced recently and Vikram Kumar is locking the final script. Naga Chaitanya also signed a web series for the top digital giant Amazon Prime and the details about the project are yet to be announced. There are talks that Naga Chaitanya will be seen in an important role in Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju that will start rolling from September. Kalyan Krishna is the director and Annapurna Studios are the producers.