Naga Chaitanya turning Producer

Though it took some time, Akkineni young scion Naga Chaitanya cemented his place in Tollywood. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are a happy couple who are keen on producing content-driven films. Samantha announced this during several interviews and media interactions. Though Nag owns a production house Annapurna Studios, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are in plans to float their own production house and produce new-age dramas, content-driven films.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are extremely impressed with a script narrated by a debutant and they gave their nod. Raj Tarun will play the lead role in the film which marks the debut of Naga Chaitanya as a producer. More details will be announced officially soon. Naga Chaitanya is busy with Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story which will release this summer. Samantha is yet to announce her next film after Jaanu.